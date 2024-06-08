‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ brazenly semi-flaunts a new superhero — is Ryan Reynolds out to make 2011 happen?

By this point, any other fandom would have been beyond exhausted with near-constant updates about an upcoming film. But not MCU fans, especially the sub-section ardently loyal to the Merc with a Mouth, as yet another legendary Marvel superhero seems to have semi-officially joined Deadpool & Wolverine, and the sleuths out there believe history is about to be repeated.

I know, “What’s up with all this “semi” chat? Well, the good and bad news is that Ryan Reynolds just shared another teaser for the film. Apart from confirming that the trailer barely skimmed the top layer in revealing the level of hilarious the duo is going to hit and the heads Pool is going to collect with barely suppressed glee, it also — for fleeting seconds – showcases a pair of legs that a) are clad in a very different suit and shoes than Deadpool’s and well, just “a” since Reynolds can pull off the seductive strut in his sleep.

I hope everyone gets to work with their best friend at least once in their lifetime. I know I can’t wait to finally do it. #BestFriendsDay #DeadpoolAndWolverine ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/PU8iN6naBR — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 8, 2024

The immediate and obvious observation was that it is Lady Deadpool in the teaser. And since Taylor Swift’s association with Deadpool & Wolverine is yet to share more details, a few eager souls voiced her name as the one chosen to play Deadpool’s female version in the film. But these few voices were soon overwhelmed by those who are deadly sure about the name that will be bringing Lady Deadpool into our lives.

It has to be Blake Lively right? — k1z4cz3k (@k1z4cz3k_) June 8, 2024

Blake Lively incoming — JustAdrian (@YourManAdrian) June 8, 2024

Given that the film is set to showcase many Deadpool variants, Lady Deadpool being another name on the list is not surprising. Almost a decade ago, Lively had expressed the desire to go back to the “olden days” where real-life couples constantly shared the silver screen together as she wanted to do the same with Reynolds after starring with him only once, in 2011’s disastrous Green Lantern. To this, add the fact that the Gossip Girl alum has been snapped visiting her husband on the sets of Deadpool 3 in London.

To those already scrunching their noses up at the possibility — find solace in the fact that it is just the lead couple from the 2011 blunder that may or may not share the screen again and everything else from the film will, hopefully, never ever see a future continuation. *shudders* Of course, there is another side of this plausible choice — the last time they shared a screen, their real-life romance soared, but the film tanked. I am not superstitious, but Marvel should be, especially after the year 2023 turned out to be.

Lively being the face beneath Lady Deadpool’s mask is the easiest and clearly, the most in-demand answer. But be ready for anything, even for Reynolds’ mug to be the one being revealed when “Lady” Deadpool pulls off the mask and throws away the fake boobs.

