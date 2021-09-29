Deadpool Writers Producing New High Concept Thriller For Disney

Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are yet to comment on their lack of involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Deadpool 3, even though the duo have been open in the past about their hopes to continue on as the regular scribes for the Merc with a Mouth’s big screen adventures, only to be usurped by the Molyneux sisters.

It came as even more of a surprise when they’d also served as executive producers on the Fox duology, and they’ve clearly got a great working relationship with Ryan Reynolds too, having additionally scripted his Netflix blockbuster 6 Underground and the Clue remake that might not end up ever happening.

Deadpool 2 Concept Art Reveals The Fantastic Four's Cameo 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

However, Rheese and Wernick aren’t dwelling on the past, having signed on to produce a new high concept thriller for Disney subsidiary 20th Century Studios, as per Deadline. Shawn Simmons, best known for creating cult favorite one-season wonder Wayne that’s become the subject of Season 2 speculation since the distribution rights were picked up by Amazon, will pen the screenplay.

The plot is described as “an irreverent high-speed thriller” that finds a former teenage getaway driver dragged back into the life she thought she’d left behind when one of her former employers offers her the chance to save the life of her ex-boyfriend. There’s definitely shades of Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver to the premise, and if it’s anywhere near as inventive and exciting as that, then it should be a fun time at the movies.