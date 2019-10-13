Deadpool Writers Want A Zombieland Crossover Movie

The Zombieland universe is one filled with larger-than-life characters and R-rated action, and it’s about to return to our screens next weekend thanks to the souped-up sequel, Zombieland: Double Tap.

The Powers That Be over at Sony Pictures currently have all hands at the pump to promote said sequel, which involved sending director Ruben Fleischer to Los Angeles Comic Con 2019 alongside writing duo Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who are perhaps best known for their work on the Deadpool franchise.

Speaking of which, Reese and Wernick firmly believe that Wade Wilson would make the perfect addition to the Zombieland franchise – hell, as the screenwriters so rightly point out, the Merc With a Mouth is essentially a fast-talking zombie thanks to his incredible healing abilities. And we all know how much he enjoys dropping the odd F-bomb.

“Deadpool would do great in Zombieland. He’s kind of a zombie himself with the way he heals. And his humor is right on point with these guys.”

Now that’s a crossover we’d like to see. Truth be told, Sony Pictures has a habit of dreaming up big-name crossovers (see: the mooted team-up movie involving Jump Street and the Men in Black franchise) only to sentence any projects to the shelf. There’s also the small matter of leasing Deadpool from Marvel Studios – or, more specifically, Disney, who have now acquired 20th Century Fox and its precious assets – and we all know how the Mouse House tends to play hardball when it comes to negotiations. Remember the whole Spider-Man fiasco from a few weeks ago?

Be that as it may, Zombieland: Double Tap arrives in theaters sans Deadpool on October 18th, and early signs suggest Sony has a bona fide hit on its hands. Let’s just hope we won’t have to wait another 10 years before we see Zombieland 3 materialize.