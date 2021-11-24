Debra Messing sparks controversy over self-dubbed ‘Waukesha Massacre’
Many people have been reeling following the news that Darrell Brooks allegedly drove his SUV into a crowded Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin. With Brooks being charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide today, conversations have swelled after Waukesha Police Chief Daniel said, “This is not a terrorist event.”
It seems that actress Debra Messing, best remembered for her role in Will & Grace, heavily disagrees with the narrative that this was somehow an accident. She shared a Tweet, which has now gone viral, where she dubbed the tragedy the “Waukesha Massacre.”
“Dear Mainstream Media—a man intentionally drove his car through a parade killing 6 and injuring 50+. It was not an ACCIDENT. Call it by its name #WaukeshaMassacre” she said. “And it was a domestic terror attack. Don’t minimize. Please.”
Countless huge stars across Twitter chimed in after seeing her tweet, which now has over 15,000 likes, sharing their support. While a bit backhanded, comedian Tim Young commented, “Wait… what? I agree with Debra Messing for the first time ever.”
Fellow actress Sophia Bush was far more positive with her support, adding in “This man is a domestic abuser. Violence against women creates violent societies, and yet ours ignored that violence because men don’t want to hold other men accountable?? Enough.”
Another actor, Bradley Laborman, said he was, “utterly in shock” that Messing was “calling out the media” for downplaying the events.
However, not everyone agreed with what Messing had to say, with plenty of users claiming that calling what happened an act of terrorism would be inaccurate.
Do you agree or disagree with Debra Messing’s take about the incident?