Debra Messing sparks controversy over self-dubbed ‘Waukesha Massacre’

Many people have been reeling following the news that Darrell Brooks allegedly drove his SUV into a crowded Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin. With Brooks being charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide today, conversations have swelled after Waukesha Police Chief Daniel said, “This is not a terrorist event.”

It seems that actress Debra Messing, best remembered for her role in Will & Grace, heavily disagrees with the narrative that this was somehow an accident. She shared a Tweet, which has now gone viral, where she dubbed the tragedy the “Waukesha Massacre.”

“Dear Mainstream Media—a man intentionally drove his car through a parade killing 6 and injuring 50+. It was not an ACCIDENT. Call it by its name #WaukeshaMassacre” she said. “And it was a domestic terror attack. Don’t minimize. Please.”

Countless huge stars across Twitter chimed in after seeing her tweet, which now has over 15,000 likes, sharing their support. While a bit backhanded, comedian Tim Young commented, “Wait… what? I agree with Debra Messing for the first time ever.”

Because folks are starting to see the Divide and Conquer tactics at play. — Nick is ➕🔥 (@TinfoilhatNick) November 24, 2021

Fellow actress Sophia Bush was far more positive with her support, adding in “This man is a domestic abuser. Violence against women creates violent societies, and yet ours ignored that violence because men don’t want to hold other men accountable?? Enough.”

Exactly. And this man is a domestic abuser. Violence against women creates violent societies, and yet ours ignored that violence because men don’t want to hold other men accountable?? Enough. https://t.co/17FWjd8TyQ — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) November 24, 2021

Another actor, Bradley Laborman, said he was, “utterly in shock” that Messing was “calling out the media” for downplaying the events.

I am utterly in shock that @DebraMessing is calling out the media for downplaying the events of the #WaukeshaMassacre… but this is not the first time the media has DOWNPLAYED or OVERPLAYED to help their narrative… I hope more celebs begin to realize this. https://t.co/ks3j5j8zjX — Bradley Laborman (@BradmanTV) November 24, 2021

However, not everyone agreed with what Messing had to say, with plenty of users claiming that calling what happened an act of terrorism would be inaccurate.

A domestic terror attack on the behalf of whom/what entity exactly?



Please cite. — Nikola Wright (@WrightNikola) November 24, 2021

Wow. All these small and new accounts really trying to make this about terrorism 🤔 — tony 🇺🇲 (@tonybugfixer) November 24, 2021

Some people need to look up the definition of terrorism. I have not seen it reported as an accident. — Skip Cella (@cskip1956) November 24, 2021

Do you agree or disagree with Debra Messing’s take about the incident?