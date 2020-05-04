The Internet’s Freaking Out Over Stallone’s Demolition Man 2 Announcement

It’s coming – and it’s looking fantastic.

We are, of course, referring to Sylvester Stallone’s megaton announcement on Instagram confirming that Demolition Man 2, a sequel to the cult classic from ’93, is officially moving forward at Warner Bros. It seems we haven’t seen the last of John Spartan – far from it, in fact.

Details are scarce at the moment, but we do know that Stallone is actively involved in the long-rumored sequel. Alas, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, nearly every major film and TV production on the planet has ground to a halt, so don’t expect to see Demolition Man 2 before the cameras anytime soon.

Be that as it may, sci-fi fans can hardly contain their excitement after Stallone’s announcement. The full Q&A from Sly can be viewed on Instagram, but perhaps the most tantalizing nugget of information relates to Demolition Man 2, with the actor saying the following:

We’re working on it right now with Warner Bros. and it’s looking fantastic. So that should come out, that’s going to happen.

We’ve already seen plenty of Balboa and perhaps too much of Rambo, but this time around, it seems there’s a genuine (if cautious) sense of excitement beginning to swirl around Demolition Man 2. It’s the sequel Stallone has mulled over for years, given co-writer Daniel Waters recently admitted that Meryl Streep was originally considered for the part of John Spartan’s daughter. Fast forward to 2020, and Warner Bros. is faced with an entirely new proposition.

The question, really, is whether Stallone plans to welcome back any of the original cast members as he sets out on his quest to solve the mystery of the three seashells. Besides, given the current healthcare crisis, it feels apt to revisit a fictional world devoid of toilet paper and physical contact.

Demolition Man 2 is officially a-go at WB, and we’ll be bringing you all the latest as this long-rumored sequel begins to take shape.