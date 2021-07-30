Denzel Washington Was Reportedly Pissed About His New Movie Going To Streaming

Several notable actors, including Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg, and Scarlett Johansson, are upset about their movies releasing on streaming services alongside a theatrical release.

The COVID-19 Pandemic created a unique situation for the film industry. Covid restrictions made it impossible for fans to see movies in theaters, leading to several significant titles being delayed. However, some titles were sent straight to streaming services, giving fans the chance to see the movies in the comfort of their homes.

The talent vs. studio battle that is brewing is going to be fascinating. Between Denzel being pissed about LITTLE THINGS going on HBO Max, Wahlberg not happy about knowing about the INFINITE release till it was announce and now ScarJo's suit seems to be tip of the iceberg. — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) July 29, 2021

This was a win for fans anxious to enjoy new movies without risking their health, but it had mixed responses from the actors. According to Deadline senior film reporter Justin Kroll, Denzel Washington was upset about Little Things releasing directly on HBO Max. Krol also reported that Mark Wahlberg was unaware of Infinite releasing on streaming services until it was publicly announced and was unhappy with the situation.

Most recently, Scarlett Johansson filed a lawsuit against Disney earlier this week that alleges her contract was breached when Disney released Black Widow simultaneously on Disney+ and in theaters. The suit claims Johansson agreed that her salary would be primarily based on the film’s box office performance and that Disney was aware of this agreement.

Disney has since responded, claiming there is no merit to the suit and that the organization fully complied with Johansson’s contract. It is unclear how the situation will be resolved, but it is a sign of the growing rift between movie studios and the actors. In the meantime fans can enjoy seeing blockbuster movies from their living room.