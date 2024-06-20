‘Despicable Me 4’ BTS collab popups, merch, and more

The Minions are back, and they’ve teamed up with South Korean boy band sensation BTS! Despicable Me 4 is slated to be released soon and on June 14, the movie’s official X account posted a teaser of the collaboration.

The fourth main installment in the movie franchise introduces a character named Poppy Prescott, who is a big BTS fan as observed by ARMY (BTS fanbase). In one scene, Poppy’s bedroom wall is shown with a “Butter” poster, the BTS hit song released in 2021. Her mobile phone case, which is the same purple hue as the boyband’s official color, has a BTS logo on the back. It will be interesting to see what other Easter eggs eagle-eyed fans spot when the movie is released.

Despicable Me x BTS merchandise

Fans of the movie and the South Korean heartthrobs will be able to purchase hoodies, totes, and t-shirts that feature the BTS member as Minions. Items will be available for pre-order until July 1 at the Weverse Shop online. The collection will also be sold at Urban Outfitters and Nordstrom, both online and in-store. Hurry, though, as supplies are limited.

Vinyl figure company, Funko, has also announced a collectible set featuring the seven members of BTS as Minions dressed in their outfits from the music video of their 2021 hit song, “Permission to Dance.” The set will be available for pre-order starting June 21 exclusively on Entertainment Earth’s website.

Pop-up locations

Exclusive pop-ups will take place in three different locations to promote the movie. Fans can head to 8505 Santa Monica Blvd. where the BTS & DM4 Pop-up Experience will be held from June 21 to July 3. Visitors will be able to purchase merchandise, have photo opportunities inspired by characters from the movie and be able to explore a recreation of Poppy’s Tree House from the movie.

Schedules for pop-ups in Seoul, South Korea, and Tokyo, Japan, have yet to be released.

Despicable Me 4 will be in theaters on July 3, 2024.

