Did Letitia Wright accidentally let slip that ‘Black Panther 3’ is already in the works?

Letitia Wright is only a month or so shy of finally being done with her press duties from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever so she may not have been on her guard on the Golden Globes red carpet tonight when asked about the future of the franchise — and she may just have shined the green light for the third Panther installment for all the world to see.

When asked by Variety when we might get Black Panther 3 greenlit, Wright replied, “I think it’s already in the works.” Wright added that the massive undertaking of Wakanda Forever has the whole team in need of a break and that director Ryan Coogler would need to head “back to the lab” before any new production could start.

“It’s gonna take a while, but really excited for you guys to see that,” Wright added.

Wright will likely be involved more heavily in a third Panther film than she has ever been before now that her character Shuri has taken on the mantle of the title character following the death of former lead Chadwick Boseman. Wright sustained a fractured shoulder and a concussion while filming a stunt during the Wakanda Forever shoot and the production had to work around her absence while she spent several months recovering from the injuries.

It will likely be a long wait between now and the future project and it will probably even take at least a year and perhaps longer before the cast and crew are announced but fans will certainly celebrate the fact that a new installment is currently in the Marvel Studios pipeline.

Wakanda Forever is already a winner at the 2023 Golden Globes with Angela Bassett taking home the prize for her supporting role in the movie.