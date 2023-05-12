‘Oh wait, I’m gonna get in trouble here’: Did Vin Diesel just confirm that ‘Fast X’ is a 3-part movie?

Vin Diesel has just sent Fast and Furious fans spinning out faster and more furiously than the wheels of one of his cars, thanks to some eyebrow-raising comments the Dominic Toretto star made at the Fast X world premiere in Rome.

On the premiere’s red carpet, Diesel appeared to suggest that the two-part finale to the hi-octane action franchise is actually a secret three-parter. As he revealed:

“As filmmakers though, you want to allow people to enjoy the film without tipping the hat too much. I can say this. Going into making this movie the studio had asked if this could be a two-parter. And after the studio saw this part one they said could you make this Fast X ‘the finale’ a trilogy.”

Co-star Michelle Rodriguez only confused us further with her sly addition to the conversation, quipping “It’s three X in any story.”

Clearly seeing where this bombshell of a revelation was headed, Diesel quickly added, “Oh wait, I’m gonna get in trouble here,” before he and Rodriguez scurried off into the crowd of premiere attendees, leaving host Naz Perez flabbergasted and slightly dumbstruck. She’s not the only one.

On Twitter, several Fast & Furious fans took note of the gaffe, proceeding to ask the same question everyone is thinking right now: “Did Vin just confirm that the last Fast movie is actually three parts now instead of two?!?!?!?!”

LMAO DID VIN JUST CONFIRM THAT THE LAST FAST MOVIE IS ACTUALLY THREE PARTS NOW INSTEAD OF TWO?!?!?!?! — 🥯 gary 🥯 (@bagelfan6) May 12, 2023

Vin Diesel just accidentally confirmed that Fast X is going to be spilt into a trilogy. This is not what I wanted pic.twitter.com/PUe9QmTzKd — T'Challa Fan (@2TChalla2Stan) May 12, 2023

Previously believed to be split into two films, the second part of Fast X received a rough release window of 2025, rounding out the total number of films in the franchise to 11. However, if Diesel’s slip-up is true, that number will now total to a nice, round, even number 12. (Or more, who really knows anymore).

This time around Diesel’s Dominic Toretto is facing Fast Five‘s Hernan Reyes’ (Joaquim de Almeida) son, Dante, played by none other than Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa. Joining Momoa is Rita Moreno as Abuela Toretto and Brie Larson as Tess, as well as Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow Walker Thornton-Allan, in a special cameo appearance.

The juice doesn’t stop there, though. According to recent rumors, Fast X‘s post-credit reportedly stars a notable Fast & Furious alum that, if true, will cause some credibility problems for them going forward. (You probably know who we’re talking about).

Fast X (part one of perhaps-three) premieres in theaters on May 19.