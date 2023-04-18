Brie Larson, not content with just ‘The Marvels,’ steals the show with ‘Fast X’ hype

Brie Larson is shaping up to have one heck of a year. The Academy Award-winning actress is taking a break from promoting her Marvel Cinematic Universe movie The Marvels to shine a spotlight on her other soon-to-be blockbuster project, Fast X.

Larson shared a promotional video for the movie on her Twitter account today. The 10-second clip sees her behind the wheel of an emerald green Nissan GT-R while the rapid-fire beat of “Chemical Mentalist” crescendos in the background. Larson climbs out of the car, gives a searing glare to the camera, and the release date for the film, May 19, flashes across the screen.

Larson is just one of several A-list celebrities to join the Fast X ensemble. Fellow newcomers to the franchise include Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior, Helen Mirren, Scott Eastwood, and Rita Moreno. Among the aforementioned newbies are Fast and Furious alumni Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Tyrese Gibson, Jason Momoa, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, John Cena, Jason Statham, Jordana Brewster, and Charlize Theron.

Larson will play the character Tess in Fast X, whom we now know is the daughter of Mr. Nobody from Furious 7. Devoted to continuing her father’s legacy, Tess’ character is expected to not only shed light on Mr. Nobody’s fate but also share the screen with Little Nobody, played by Scott Eastwood.

After a relatively quiet four years following Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame in 2019, Larson has been diligently padding her filmography with not just Fast X and The Marvels but also Apple TV Plus’ adaptation of the popular New York Times bestselling novel Lessons in Chemistry, as well as her reprisal of the character Envy Adams in Netflix’s upcoming anime edition of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.

Larson’s busy year is only beginning to kick into full gear. The 33-year-old actress has just six months between the release of Fast X and The Marvels with Lessons in Chemistry expected to premiere somewhere within that time frame. Press junkets and talk show interviews loom on the horizon, meaning she has zero time to pay attention to any of the trolls who’ve so heartily clung to her shadows ever since she donned the title of Captain Marvel in 2019.

Fast X premieres in theaters on May 19. As Larson promised, you can expect a new trailer for the film to drop tomorrow. Stay tuned.