If the rumors are true, ‘Fast X’ is about to seriously ruin a certain somebody’s credibility

As successful as the franchise continues to be, Fast & Furious fans have been feeling pangs of regret ever since Dwayne Johnson made it unequivocally clear that he wouldn’t be returning to the main timeline ever again.

He was happy enough to shoot spin-off Hobbs & Shaw alongside Jason Statham – the latter of whom will be back for Fast X and its sequel – but based on the fact he outlined in no uncertain terms that he wouldn’t be back for any of the remaining three chapters following eighth entry The Fate of the Furious, it looked as though The Rock was done for good.

Image via Universal

After all, his beef with producer and figurehead Vin Diesel took up its fair share of headlines, with Johnson even voicing his dismay and incredulity at the tank top enthusiast weaponizing the name of Paul Walker in a transparent effort to try and lure him back into the fold, but the latest rumors swirling around Fast X could shatter the 51 year-old’s credibility.

It hasn’t been confirmed as of yet, but whispers are nonetheless claiming the most recent test screenings of Fast X have featured a post-credits scene with Johnson making his long-awaited comeback, setting him up for a major role in the grand finale. It would be one heck of a comedown for the A-list superstar to repeatedly state he was finished with The Fast Saga before making a U-turn, but maybe he’s simply desperate for a box office hit after DC League of Super-Pets and Black Adam both flopped.

If it is true, though, then it’ll be hard to take Johnson’s word at face value ever again after he was previously so adamant about never coming back.