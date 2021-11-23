Dinosaurs roam among us in new ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ poster

Universal is steadily incubating the eggs of hype for their forthcoming film, Jurassic World: Dominion.

Despite not roaring into theaters until summer next year, the movie studio has now released a five-minute prologue of director Colin Trevorrow’s film, along with a new poster.

Would you drop your popcorn if you saw a T. rex at the movies? One brave kid in the new image keeps an impressively steady hand in the face of the behemoth, whose profile is silhouetted on the silver screen in the background.

The prologue accompanying the image spans 65 million years in the blink of an eye, featuring dinosaurs duking it out on an ancient and exotic Earth, then fast-forwarding to modern-day, where the aforementioned dino is terrorizing drive-in movie theatergoers.

The somewhat meta premise definitely taps into the deep-rooted fears we had as kids, as we hoped the sunroof-dislodging T. rex didn’t somehow break through the screen in Steven Spielberg’s 1993 original Jurassic Park film.

Hopefully, Dominion will represent a return to form for the Jurassic World franchise as a whole since the second installment in the trilogy, Fallen Kingdom, disappointed critics and fans alike with its uneven execution.

Fallen Kingdom was still a financial success, however, with the first two installments of the trilogy alone having raked in close to $3 billion at the box office in total. That fact, combined with star Chris Pratt recently dubbing the upcoming film as the Avengers: Endgame of the Jurassic Park universe, means expectations are as high as ever.

Jurassic World: Dominion, which hits theaters next June, stars Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who will be joined by legacy franchise stars Sam Neil, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern.