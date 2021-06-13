Discovery Reportedly Wants To Fire Everyone Involved With The DCEU

One of the first things on David Zaslav’s to-do list as the CEO of newly-formed conglomerate Warner Bros. Discovery will surely be to streamline the entire operation, because as things stand, the corporate structure could generously be described as shambolic.

As much as many fans would love for him to kick open the doors, boot out the old guard and restore the SnyderVerse, that’s hardly going to be high on his immediate agenda, but we’ll use the DCEU‘s setup as an example, with a recent Reddit leak as the jumping-off point. We should point out that the veracity of the claim is entirely up for debate, though this particular user does have a proven track record, but the insider claims that Discovery wants to fire everyone involved with the shared superhero universe.

Obviously, that’s an incredibly sweeping generalization that only reinforces our point about the jumbled hierarchy. If Discovery were to get rid of everyone with a vested stake in the DCEU, then that extends to DC Films president Walter Hamada, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys, WarnerMedia Studios CEO Ann Sarnoff and Warner Bros. Picture Group chairman Toby Emmerich.

Heading further down the ladder to join even more of the DCEU dots, DC Comics, Inc. is a subsidiary of DC Entertainment, which is part of Warner Bros. Global Brands and Experiences, which is itself part of the Studio & Networks umbrella and under the control of the aforementioned Picture Group. So, a whole lot of heads would have to roll were Discovery planning to eliminate anyone who’s got even the slightest bit of skin in the game when it comes to crafting one of the DCEU‘s big budget superhero blockbusters from the ground up.