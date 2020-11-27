Disney Plus Added 10 New Movies And TV Shows Today

It’s the last Friday of November, and you know what that means? Yes, it’s time for the final haul of the month on Disney Plus.

Today, the streaming service is offering up 10 new titles for subscribers to feast on over the weekend, ranging from a couple of fresh movies, some great TV episodes and a batch of whole seasons of shows that should keep users occupied for a while. And obviously, there’s the latest outing of The Mandalorian as well.

First off, we have new National Geographic documentary Alaska: Port Protection, as well as New Zealand children’s series Party Animals. Another collection of top episodes is formed for your entertainment with November’s Simpsons Forever, while season 3 of animated series Marvel’s Spider-Man, which goes by the subtitle Maximum Venom, likewise lands. You can also catch the whole first – and only – season of OUAT spinoff Once Upon a Time in Wonderland. And don’t miss the latest installments of The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse.

A couple of Fox movies that Disney’s inherited from the studio also go up today. Namely, 1995’s The Adventures of Yellow Dog: Far From Home and 2014 family comedy Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, featuring Steve Carrell and Jennifer Garner. The biggest film becoming available this Friday, though, has to be Black Beauty, a modern retelling of the classic story, starring Mackenzie Foy and Kate Winslet as the voice of the eponymous horse.

Here’s the full list alphabetically ordered for you to peruse at your leisure:

Alaska: Port Protection

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day

Black Beauty (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Maximum Venom (S3)

Once Upon a Time in Wonderland

Party Animals (S1)

Simpsons Forever – Favorite Episodes of November 2020 *Disney+ Original

The Adventures of Yellow Dog: Far From Home

The Mandalorian – Episode 205 “Chapter 13” *Disney+ Original

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – Episodes “House of Tomorrow” & “Hard to Swallow” *Disney+ Original

Of course, we also have The Mandalorian episode 2×05, titled “Chapter 13: The Jedi,” dropping today. As the title suggests, this is the one where Rosario Dawson finally makes her debut as Ahsoka Tano, after being name-checked a couple of weeks ago. The internet’s already losing it over the show’s latest outing, so you may want to catch up on it fast if you haven’t already before you get spoiled.

Tell us, though, what will you be watching on Disney Plus this weekend? Let us know below.