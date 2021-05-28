Disney Plus Added 10 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Just before June kicks off next week, Disney Plus has served up its final haul of the month this Friday, May 28th. And it’s a stacked one, too, delivering some great National Geographic content, a ton of new original TV episodes and the Mouse House’s latest major movie release.

In total, 10 fresh titles debuted on the streaming service today. You can check out the itemized list below, and then read on for more details on the new arrivals.

Big Shot – Episode 107 “Kalm Korn” *Disney+ Original

Bluey Shorts (S2)

Cruella (Premiere) *Disney+ Premier Access

Sydney to the Max (S3 – Episodes 1-8)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 203 “Valentine’s Day” *Disney+ Original

Kingdom of the Polar Bears (S1)

Launchpad *Disney+ Original

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 110 “State of Play” (Season Finale) *Disney+ Original

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 105 *Disney+ Original

Wicked Tuna (S10 – Episode 1-7)

Disney Channel fans, be sure to catch the second run of short-form animation Bluey, as well as the first chunk of Sydney to the Max season 3, which is currently unfolding on network TV. As for those on the hunt for more National Geographic titles, don’t miss the return of fishing-themed reality show Wicked Tuna, which is now on its tenth run, along with the debut of Kingdom of the Polar Bears.

The best TV content dropping this Friday, though, is all the latest episodes of D+’s ongoing original series, plus a brand new show. There’s the seventh outing of John Stamos sports comedy-drama Big Shot, the fifth of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, the third of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2 and, most importantly, the finale of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. Last but not least, Launchpad launches today. This short film anthology series is a chance for talented young filmmakers to show off what they can do.

But the biggest title that arrived on the platform this Friday has to be Cruella, the 101 Dalmatians prequel film starring Emma Stone as the iconic dognapping villainess in her younger days. Set against the 1970s punk and fashion scenes, this movie from I, Tonya‘s Craig Gillespie explores how the timid Estella DeVil became the wicked Cruella. Emma Thompson co-stars and you can catch it through Disney Plus Premier Access for the additional cost of $30.