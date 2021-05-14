Disney Plus Added 10 New Movies/TV Shows Today

It’s Friday, so you know what that means – it’s time for Disney Plus to unload its weekly haul of fresh content. This May 14th, the Mouse House’s streaming service has 10 new titles to offer up, ranging from beloved shows to exciting TV episodes, with another Marvel movie in the mix, too.

Check out the full list below and then scroll down for more info on what’s just arrived on the site today:

Big Shot – Episode 105 “This is our House” *Disney+ Original

Disney Special Agent Oso (S1)

Disney Special Agent Oso (S2)

Disney Special Agent Oso: Three Healthy Steps (S1)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 201 – “New Year’s Eve” *Disney+ Original

Life Below Zero (S15)

Race to the Center of the Earth (S1)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 103 *Disney+ Original

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 108 “Change on the Fly” *Disney+ Original

X-Men: The Last Stand

Looking for something to keep the young’uns entertained? Then D+ has you covered with Special Agent Oso, an animated series for preschoolers about a stuffed bear that’s also a spy. Both runs and its spinoff miniseries, Three Healthy Steps, are available from today. Meanwhile, if you’re after for something new to watch from National Geographic, catch season 15 of survival show Life Below Zero or reality contest series Race to the Center of the Earth.

Moving on to the original content, don’t miss the fifth episode of sports comedy-drama Big Shot, featuring John Stamos, and the eighth installment of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. Then there’s the third chapter of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, which debuted to much hype last week. Not to mention High School Musical: The Musical: The Series returns today with its second season premiere, following its holiday special last December.

Last but not least, the sole movie that went up this Friday was 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand, the latest Fox Marvel film – or, as Disney wants us to call them, Marvel Legacy film – to arrive on the streaming service. In case you need reminding, this is the concluding entry in the original X-Men trilogy.

Find all this and more on Disney Plus this weekend.