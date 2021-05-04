Home / tv

Star Wars Fans Are Going Crazy For The Bad Batch Premiere

Happy Star Wars Day! Disney Plus is celebrating May 4th in style this year with the series premiere of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, the follow-up to The Clone Wars which focuses on the titular Clone Force 99, as introduced in the final season of the aforementioned prequel-era show. As the animated corner of the SW universe is so acclaimed, there was a lot of hype for this one and, sure enough, fans are loving the first episode.

1×01 “Aftermath” opens by showing us the events of Order 66 (again) from the perspective of the Bad Batch, who (mostly) aren’t affected by the order in the same way as regular clones. What’s more, the pilot offers a retelling of the origins of Jedi Padawan Caleb Dume, who viewers know better as Kanan Jarrus from Star Wars Rebels. By the end of the 70 minute opener, the group have adopted young fan Omega and have gone rogue, with Admiral – not yet Grand Moff – Tarkin on their tale.

“Aftermath” pretty much offered everything folks could want from this premiere, with social media full of positive reactions to the outing, as you can see below.

There’s a lot of love for Wrecker going around.

The fact that the pilot was more than an hour long was an extra nice surprise.

It’s even winning over the doubters.

Watching Order 66 yet again was emotional, though.

Having Kanan back – and once more voiced by Rebels‘ Freddie Prinze Jr. – was a big (Disney) plus.

People are already feeling protective of Omega.

All praise the Filoni.

But let’s also give some much-deserved props to Dee Bradley Baker for voicing the entire Bad Batch by himself.

You know the best part about premiere? There are only a few more days to wait until episode 2 arrives on Friday.

Don’t miss Star Wars: The Bad Batch as it unfolds its 16-part first season weekly on Disney Plus.

