Disney Plus Added 11 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Disney Plus just added a lot of great stuff as part of its usual weekly haul. Indeed, whatever subscribers are in the mood for this weekend, there’s something to keep them entertained.

This Friday, May 21st delivers some kids-friendly animated content, a couple of National Geographic titles and a host of original TV episodes – including the latest of the hit new Star Wars show. Not to mention a little something for Marvel fans.

Peruse the full list below and then read on for more detailed info about today’s new arrivals:

Big Shot – Episode 106 “Carlsbad Crazies” *Disney+ Original

Disney Big City Greens (S2)

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (S1)

Fury Files (Interstitials)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 202 “Typecasting” *Disney+ Original

Ice Road Rescue (S5)

Inside Pixar: Unpacked *Disney+ Original

Running Wild with Bear Grylls (S6)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 104 *Disney+ Original

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 109 “Head Games” *Disney+ Original

Tinker Bell and the Legend of the Neverbeast

Let’s start with what’s new for children and families. The second season of Disney Channel animated comedy Big City Greens arrives on streaming today, along with Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures for small kids. Meanwhile, the sole movie that’s included in this haul is Tinker Bell and the Legend of the Nerverbeast. The sixth and final entry in the Peter Pan spinoff franchise, it features the voices of Mae Whitman, Rosario Dawson and Lucy Liu.

Looking for some fresh National Geographic titles? Then check out the fifth season of Ice Road this weekend. Not to mention the latest run of Running Wild with Bear Grylls, which only just concluded this week on network TV. All 10 episodes are available from today on D+, including the one with Gina Carano, marking the fired Mandalorian actress’ return to the platform.

Elsewhere, Disney Plus’ four ongoing TV shows drop brand new installments today. Namely, John Stamos sports comedy-drama Big Shot (episode 6), High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2 (episode 2), Star Wars: The Bad Batch (episode 4) and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (episode 9). Plus, let’s not overlook the latest wave of Inside Pixar installments, subtitled Unpacked. Also, Marvel lovers, make sure to catch Fury Files, a guide to the heroes and villains of the Marvel universe.

Don’t miss all of this on Disney Plus from today.