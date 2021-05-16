Disney Plus Is Adding A Little Treat For Marvel Fans This Week

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finished last month and Loki doesn’t start until June, but Disney Plus has been making sure Marvel fans don’t go hungry by serving up something for us to watch every Friday for the past few weeks. Two new Marvel legacy films – Fantastic Four: The Rise of the Silver Surfer and X-Men: The Last Stand – have been added this month so far, and this coming week sees another treat going up, too, as Fury Files becomes available to stream on D+ on Friday, May 21st.

Described as an interstitial series, Fury Files is a new show that will see the S.H.I.E.L.D. director dishing out all you need to know about your favorite Avengers as well as all their greatest foes, using his top secret access to S.H.I.E.L.D. intel. Fans should be aware, however, that this isn’t an MCU-adjacent program and is instead more of a spinoff of Marvel’s animated universe.

Samuel L. Jackson isn’t involved, with Chi McBride instead voicing the character, reprising his role from the Avengers Assemble cartoon. Likewise, rather than using footage from the Marvel movies, Fury Files will incorporate a mix of motion comic art and scenes from various animated series, including fan favorites like Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and even X-Men: The Animated Series.

Fury Files has been a long time coming, having originally been announced a year ago. It was also initially scheduled to be released last weekend before being pushed back to this Friday. We might have to wait a few more weeks before Loki gets here on June 9th, and Jackson won’t return as his beloved version of Fury until Secret Invasion, but at least Disney Plus is offering us a little something to keep us going.