Disney Plus Is Adding 11 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

Though you might still be working your way through this past Friday’s haul, let’s take a look ahead at what’s coming to Disney Plus on Friday the 21st. As ever, there’s a range of content headed down the pipeline that caters to all tastes, whether you want original TV shows, family-friendly animation featuring some of Disney’s most iconic characters or a couple of must-see National Geographic titles. There’s even a little treat for Marvel fans.

Check out the full list of new arrivals below and then scroll down for more details:

Big Shot – Episode 106 “Carlsbad Crazies” *Disney+ Original

Disney Big City Greens (S2)

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (S1)

Fury Files (Interstitials)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 202 “Typecasting” *Disney+ Original

Ice Road Rescue (S5)

Inside Pixar: Unpacked *Disney+ Original

Running Wild with Bear Grylls (S6)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 104 *Disney+ Original

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 109 “Head Games” *Disney+ Original

Tinker Bell and the Legend of the Neverbeast

First of all, there’s the second season of Disney Channel animated comedy Big City Greens, as well as season 1 of Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures for young viewers. The sole movie debuting on D+ in this week’s haul, meanwhile, is Tinker Bell and the Legend of the Neverbeast, the sixth and final film in the franchise, featuring the voices of Mae Whitman, Rosario Dawson and Lucy Liu.

Moving on to National Geographic titles, catch the fifth season of Ice Road Rescue from this Friday, not to mention the sixth run of Running Wild with Bear Grylls, which concludes this Monday night on network TV. All 10 episodes will become available to stream, including the one with Gina Carano, despite Disney’s initial attempts to bury it.

The majority of what’s due up this Friday is exclusive to Disney Plus, though, with each of the platform’s four ongoing TV shows dropping new outings – namely, John Stamos-starring sports comedy-drama Big Shot, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Star Wars: The Bad Batch and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, following its season 2 premiere last week. Not to mention the latest wave of Inside Pixar episodes, subtitled Unpacked.

As for Marvel fans, look out for Fury Files, a guide to the heroes and villains of the Marvel universe. This isn’t MCU-related but more of a spinoff of Marvel’s animated universe, with Avengers Assemble‘s Chi McBride voicing Nick Fury.

Catch all of this on Disney Plus from Friday, May 21st.