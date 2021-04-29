2 More Marvel Legacy Movies Are Coming To Disney Plus Next Month

When Disney acquired Fox, not only did they inherit the rights to some seriously big superhero hitters like the X-Men, Fantastic Four and Deadpool, but it also allowed the Mouse House to add the latter’s back catalogue of previous titles to the Disney Plus library. Rebranded as the Marvel Legacy collection, subscribers can now revisit vast swathes of comic book content without having to venture onto another platform.

The roster is only set to deepen from here on out given that Disney and Sony have struck a deal, with the entire Spider-Man franchise and the rest of the latter’s titles like Tom Hardy’s Venom also looking to land on D+ once they’ve finished up their initial runs on Netflix. Indeed, it’s an exciting time for fans who want as much Marvel in one place as possible, especially with the Marvel Cinematic Universe continuing to drop new and exclusive TV shows every couple of months. There are two more incoming additions over the next few weeks as well, with Brett Ratner’s X-Men: The Last Stand and Tim Story’s Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer both on the way to Disney Plus in May (on the 14th and 7th, respectively).

Unfortunately, it’s been a painstakingly slow rollout for the Marvel Legacy movies in the United States at least, with X-Men Origins: Wolverine, The Wolverine, X-Men: First Class, and Dark Phoenix still unavailable to Stateside subscribers, and there’s no word on Daredevil or Elektra, either, both of which are now owned by Disney.

Of course, The Last Stand and Rise of the Silver Surfer are hardly what you’d call all-time greats, and were received pretty poorly. That being said, there’s definitely an audience of both new and old Marvel fans that’d be more than willing to give them either a first watch or revisit when they pitch up on Disney Plus.