Gina Carano Returns To Disney Plus This Week With New TV Episode

Gina Carano is set to return to Disney Plus this week with a new TV episode. For a while there, it looked certain that we wouldn’t see any fresh content featuring the former Star Wars actress on the Mouse House’s streaming platform following Carano’s firing from The Mandalorian due to her inflammatory tweets. But this Friday, she’ll be making a surprise comeback to D+ thanks to the arrival of the latest season of Running Wild with Bear Grylls.

Running Wild‘s newest run wraps up on network TV this Monday, May 17th and following its conclusion, all 10 episodes are expected to make their way to Disney Plus this coming Friday. The season includes appearances from Anthony Mackie, Terry Crews, Keegan-Michael Key and Gina Carano. At first, it looked like Disney was pulling her episode, as it wasn’t initially listed along with the rest, but – late in the day – Carano herself confirmed that it would air after all.

It’s unclear exactly why the studio changed their mind, but the actress thanked Grylls for his support in her announcement tweet, suggesting that the survival expert/host had something to do with it. Whatever the reason, it led to her fans getting #GinaGoneWild trending on Twitter the night it went out and it marked a change for Carano to trend for positive reasons. Following its popular reception, it now looks as if the ex-MMA star’s supporters can revisit the episode on streaming.

While Carano’s followers will take this as a win, it doesn’t seem like Disney is about to reverse its decision and invite the Cara Dune actress back on board The Mandalorian. There’ve been rumors pointing to that happening, but the Mouse House themselves have stood by the move and don’t appear to be on the verge of doing a reverse turn.

In any case, don’t miss Gina Carano in Running Wild with Bear Grylls season 6 on Disney Plus from this Friday, May 21st.