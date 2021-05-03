Disney Rumored To Be In Talks With Gina Carano About Possible Mandalorian Return

Disney washed their hands of Gina Carano back in February, after The Mandalorian actress shared one inflammatory social media post too many, but the star’s supporters continue to fight to get her restored in the Star Wars franchise. A petition demanding that Lucasfilm rehire Carano has just about reached 85k signatures and counting, and while you might think that the studio’s decision is final, a wild new rumor suggests that the two parties have got back in touch.

YouTuber Overlord DVD – so, you know, take this one with a pinch of salt – is claiming that “Hollywood agents” have informed him that Disney is secretly in talks with the Deadpool star about the “possibility” of her returning to play Cara Dune in both The Mandalorian and its various spinoffs. He goes on to make it clear that he backs Carano in this matter, defending the controversial post that ultimately cost the actress her career. That being said, Overlord DVD admits that he harbors doubts that this reconciliation will happen, as “Disney certainly must have offended Gina” when they fired her.

Gina Carano Shares Support From Star Wars Fans On International Women's Day 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Feel free to make of this rumor what you will, though it has to be said that it clashes with what we’ve previously heard on the matter. Elsewhere, it’s been claimed that the studio isn’t listening to any fan campaigns to get Carano rehired, and the actress herself has continually hit back against the company since she was let go, accusing Disney of bullying her. From what we can tell, then, it looks like the bridge has been burnt on both ends.

Losing Gina Carano as Cara Dune was a huge blow for the franchise, but it clearly got to the point where the Mouse House realized that they would get more flak for keeping her on than for cutting ties with her. We still don’t know how her exit will be handled within the show itself – whether Cara will be written out off screen or if the role will be recast – but with season 3 now coming together behind the scenes, we’ll surely find out soon enough.