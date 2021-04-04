Gina Carano Will Reportedly Never Return To MandoVerse, Lucasfilm’s Decision Is Final

Gina Carano getting fired by Lucasfilm sent a shockwave through the Star Wars fandom back in February. Many had been campaigning for her to be let go by the studio in the face of her controversial social media behavior, so these folks supported the decision. On the other hand, a different subset of fans hit back against the move and defended the actress, with Carano becoming a heroine of the anti-cancel culture movement.

Her supporters have started their own campaign to get her rehired, launching petitions and hashtags online. However, it looks like there’s no way this is going to come to anything. Tipster Daniel Richtman has now shared that Carano is essentially banned for good from The Mandalorian and its spinoffs. He states that the Deadpool actress will “never return” to the Star Wars universe and the studio’s decision to fire her is final.

Though this intel is not corroborated as yet, it’s not all that surprising and stands a high chance of being exactly what Lucasfilm thinks about the whole thing. It’s believed that they were looking for a reason to wash their hands of Carano as soon as she began ruffling feathers online last summer, when she faced accusations of transphobia. And when she posted a political meme referencing the Holocaust that led to #FireGinaCarano trending, they found the perfect excuse.

Gina Carano Shares Support From Star Wars Fans On International Women's Day 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Lucasfilm’s public firing of Gina, blasting her social media activity as “abhorrent and unacceptable,” led to her agency also cutting ties with her. Since then, the actress has teamed up with another divisive right-wing online personality, political commentator Ben Shapiro, to produce exclusive movies for his Daily Wire site.

Gina Carano has said that she’s not letting herself get cancelled, but it’s fair to say that her career in mainstream Hollywood looks to be over. At least for the time being.

As for The Mandalorian, that’s moving on without her. It’s currently unclear if Cara Dune will be recast or written out, though.