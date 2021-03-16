Disney Pulls Gina Carano Episode Of Running Wild With Bear Grylls

Disney are clearly going out of their way to erase any trace of Gina Carano from the company’s history after firing her from The Mandalorian. Not only has production ceased on the Cara Dune Funko Pop!, but Hasbro have also discontinued action figures bearing the actress’ likeness, which is going to cause her to lose out on plenty of residuals and royalty checks, while any of her merchandise stands to increase greatly in value among traders and collectors.

There’s been reports that Cara Dune won’t be involved in any Star Wars-related media from here on out, essentially wiping her from the entire expanded mythology, but it looks as though Carano’s presence is being removed from the wider Disney world and not just a galaxy far, far away.

Earlier this year, Carano took to social media to reflect on her experience filming an upcoming episode of survival series Running Wild with Bear Grylls, which was set to air on the Disney-owned Discovery Channel. However, some online sleuths have uncovered the episode listing for the upcoming run, and the former MMA fighter’s name is nowhere to be found.

Neither Disney nor Discovery have publicly commented on the matter, so it looks as though they might have been hoping that nobody would notice. It all feels a bit petty shelving her guest spot on a show that has nothing to do with Star Wars, but then again, the mere mention of Carano’s name is enough to trigger online fury from somewhere.

Other guest stars for the upcoming season include Anthony Mackie, Terry Crews, Rainn Wilson and Danny Trejo, so there’s still guaranteed to be plenty of entertainment value regardless of whether Carano‘s stint gets locked away in the vault forever.