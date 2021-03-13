Cara Dune Funko Pop! Canceled After Gina Carano’s Firing

The fallout from Gina Carano being fired as The Mandalorian‘s Cara Dune is finally starting to subside, which is probably for the best seeing as it stood every chance in the immediate aftermath of devolving into mud-slinging between the actress and her ex-paymasters at Disney and Lucasfilm.

The former MMA fighter has moved on, setting up shop at The Daily Wire where she’s going to develop, produce and star in a new movie that will no doubt incorporate her personal and political beliefs in heavy-handed fashion, while Disney Plus’ Star Wars streaming universe continues at pace, with The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor all in various stages of production, and season 3 of The Mandalorian also poised to get underway in the near future.

We’ve heard reports that the entire expanded mythology is set to pretend as though Cara Dune never existed, essentially cutting Carano off from future royalty checks, and that appears to be the case after it was announced that her character’s Funko Pop! had been canceled with immediate effect.

The vinyl figure was already available for pre-order, but retailer Entertainment Earth has reached out to notify their customers that manufacturing will not be moving forward, and you can check out their statement below.

“Unfortunately, we’re sorry to report that the manufacturer has notified us that we will not be receiving any additional shipments of the Star Wars: The Mandalorian Cara Dune Pop! Vinyl Figure (Item FU42065) you ordered because they have discontinued production of this item. No additional information was provided to us by the manufacturer as to why this occurred. Sadly, that means we will not be able to ship it to you and have canceled it from your order. We apologize for any inconvenience this causes.”

Hasbro also abandoned any plans to continue making Cara Dune action figures, which has since seen them skyrocket in cost among traders and collectors, and based on how things appear to be heading, any and all Gina Carano merchandise related to The Mandalorian is set to become a valuable commodity as plugs keep getting pulled on anything bearing her likeness.