Hasbro Says They Won’t Produce Any More Gina Carano Mandalorian Action Figures

Lucasfilm’s firing of Gina Carano from Star Wars last week had some major repercussions. Not only did the actress’ agency also drop her, but Hasbro pulled an upcoming Cara Dune action figure from release. Fans found out about this via an email notification from Big Bad Toy Store, but now the toy company has officially weighed in on the matter, confirming that there are “no current plans” to produce any more figures based on Carano’s Mandalorian character.

Hasbro’s SVP of Global Communications, Julie Duffy, spoke to Deadline and though the exec neatly avoided addressing the controversy surrounding the former MMA star head on, Duffy does make clear that the scheduled Cara Dune toy has been cancelled and any and all pre-orders already placed will be taken care of.

“We’re thrilled to have the privilege of creating products featuring characters and stories from The Mandalorian for our fans. Hasbro has completed development of all season 1 and 2 product featuring Cara Dune, and there are no current plans to create more. We are actively working with our retail partners to address existing orders.”

Carano’s firing came after her latest string of inflammatory social media posts, which Lucasfilm blasted as “abhorrent and unacceptable” in their statement announcing her removal from the franchise. The Deadpool star has revealed that she was not contacted privately about her firing and only found out online when the news broke. Carano’s also explained that she was asked to apologize for her social media behavior before now but refused.

Though we know not to expect any further action figures based on her likeness, it’s currently unclear whether Cara Dune will be recast for The Mandalorian season 3 or if the heroine will be written out along with her performer. Fans have so far suggested Lana Parrilla and Lucy Lawless as possible replacements and as for Gina Carano herself, she’s teaming up with right wing website The Daily Wire to write, produce and star in a movie for them. We imagine she’s already got other projects in the works, too, but they’re probably not housed at any major studio.