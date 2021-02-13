Hasbro Reportedly Cancels Cara Dune Action Figure After Gina Carano Firing

After months of generating controversy online, The Mandalorian star Gina Carano clearly went too far this week, as Lucasfilm announced she had been removed from the Star Wars franchise with immediate effect following her latest string of social media posts that many found to be offensive. It seems this decision has had a trickle-down effect on SW merchandizing, too, as it appears that Hasbro is cancelling an upcoming Cara Dune action figure.

As shared by fans on social media, this news comes via Big Bad Toy Store, with the outlet recently emailing customers who had already pre-ordered the figure of Carano’s character to let them know that the makers had cancelled plans to produce the toy. You can check out a screenshot of the original email in the tweet below or read what it had to say here:

“We have been informed by Hasbro that they have cancelled production of the Star Wars: The Black Series 6″ Cara Dune (The Mandalorian) and will not be fulfilling our order. Unfortunately, this means we must cancel our pre-orders for this item. We apologize for the inconvenience and greatly appreciate your understanding.”

Hasbro says bye bye Carano pic.twitter.com/gCpg05zoJt — KC Walsh – BLM (@TheComixKid) February 12, 2021

Following her firing, Carano was also dropped by her talent agency, so it looked like we wouldn’t be hearing from her for a while. However, the former MMA star bounced right back with an announcement that she was partnering up with conservative website The Daily Wire – founded by another controversial right-wing social media figure, Ben Shapiro – to write, produce and star in her own movie, to be released exclusively to members of the site.

Cara Dune was a major presence in both seasons of The Mandalorian so far, and she was initially a big fan favorite. There were even plans for a spinoff based around her. It’s unclear right now, however, if the studio intends to simply write her out or keep the character around and recast Gina Carano with another actress. Fans seem to be leaning towards the latter option, though, so far suggesting that either Lana Parrilla and Lucy Lawless could be good fits to take over the part.

In any case, we should learn more soon, as The Mandalorian season 3 is due to start shooting in April ahead of its arrival on Disney Plus next year.