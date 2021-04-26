Gina Carano Says Her Bear Grylls Episode Will Still Air Despite Disney Trying To Pull It

Gina Carano has revealed that her episode of National Geographic series Running Wild with Bear Grylls is set to air after all.

Last month, fans noticed that Carano’s appearance on the show, which was produced as part of the series’ current sixth season, had been pulled from episode listings. This heavily suggested that Disney had quietly canned it following the studio parting ways with the actress over her controversial social media activity.

However, the former Mandalorian star has now confirmed on Twitter that her Running Wild appearance will air along with the rest of season 6, revealing that it’s set to be broadcast on National Geographic in just a couple of weeks’ time. Along with sharing a pic of herself with host Grylls in the Dolomite mountains, Carano explained in her tweet:

Want to hear something cool? Just so happens you WILL be able to see my @beargrylls episode on @natgeo after all!! Bear is a real one. 💛 I’m so glad you’re going to get to see it. My heart is so full.

Airs on @natgeo May 10th at 9pm! ❤️ #nevergiveup pic.twitter.com/N7loK4Yjv8 — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) April 25, 2021

Going by the actress’ words, it seems like Grylls himself got involved and was able to reverse the decision to have her episode removed. This is further suggested by the survival expert retweeting Carano’s post on his own feed and praising her for her “powerful story of many struggles & many triumphs.”

Your Running Wild journey was an incredible one too!! It would have been so sad not to get to hear your powerful story of many struggles & many triumphs… Here we go! 💪💪👍 https://t.co/3Ebi93FT9m — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) April 25, 2021

Carano’s Running Wild episode was shot back in 2020, before she ended up at the center of a social media storm for her various inflammatory tweets later in the year. In February, Disney announced that she had been fired from the Star Wars franchise following one particular post that referenced the Holocaust which the studio described as “abhorrent and unacceptable.” Twitter also recently added a sensitivity warning to her account.

However it happened, the Running Wild with Bear Grylls episode featuring Gina Carano is set to air on Monday, May 10th.