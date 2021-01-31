Disney Plus Added 8 New Movies And TV Shows This Week

When it comes to rolling out new and exclusive content, Disney Plus still lags far behind the majority of the competitors in the streaming wars. The company may have outlined their intentions to make original content for the platform the number one priority, and they’ve certainly backed it up with a huge amount of movies and TV shows in the works exclusively for D+, but that level of creativity and investment takes years to pay off.

However, as arguably the single most recognizable brand in popular culture, the library boasts more than enough pre-existing titles from the likes of Marvel Studios, Pixar, Star Wars, Walt Disney Studios and Walt Disney Animation along with various former properties of 20th Century Fox, including the majority of the X-Men franchise and The Simpsons.

The upcoming STAR expansion is set to open up swathes of the Fox library to international subscribers next month as well with Family Guy, 24, Sons of Anarchy, Braveheart, Con Air and dozens more all available at the push of a button behind a parental control. This week, though, there’ve been precious few additions to Disney Plus, and you can check out the full list below.

Dinosaurs : Seasons 1-4



: Seasons 1-4 Epic

Extras – Beyond the Clouds: A Promise Kept



Ramona and Beezus



Simpsons Forever: Faves of January 2021



Texas Storm Squad



The Incredible Dr. Pol



WandaVision: We Interrupt This Program

WandaVision‘s latest outing has generated plenty of talking points as the mystery surrounding WestView has slowly started to unravel, but subscribers were even more overjoyed that all four seasons of beloved sitcom Dinosaurs are now available to stream. Younger audiences might be wondering why their parents are freaking out over a single camera comedy series filled out by a cast of prehistoric puppets, but the show has proven to be a timeless classic that’s poised to draw in a much bigger audience than just those wearing the rose tinted glasses of nostalgia.