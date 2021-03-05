Disney Plus Added 5 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Disney Plus is adding a handful of new titles this Friday, March 5th. Numbering at just five, it’s not the largest haul ever, but it still contains two major fresh releases that’ve both been the subject of a lot of hype. Namely, the series finale of a certain internet-breaking Marvel TV show and the Mouse House’s latest much-anticipated animated movie. Alongside them, the platform is also adding a National Geographic docuseries, a Disney Channel episode and an old Fox family film.

First of all, the latest outing of Secrets of Sulphur Springs debuts today, after its original airing on Disney Channel last month. The fantasy series follows two kids as they discover a portal in their Louisiana hometown that takes them back to the 1960s, back when a young girl mysteriously vanished. Elsewhere, the second season of Heartland Docs, DVM – about a married couple of doctors in Nebraska – also drops.

Here’s the full itemized list of new arrivals on D+ today:

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Time Warped

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties

Heartland Docs, DVM (S2)

Raya and the Last Dragon (Premiere) *Disney+ Premier Access

WandaVision – Finale *Disney+ Original

New WandaVision Posters Show Less Revealing Outfits For Scarlet Witch 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As you can see, we’ve also got Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties, the 2006 sequel to the 2004 Garfield movie, with Bill Murray returning as the voice of the lasagne-loving house cat. And, just in case you somehow forgot, the season (possibly series?) finale of Marvel’s WandaVision likewise arrives today. If you haven’t already seen it, prepare yourself for a witchy showdown between Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn).

Last but not least, Raya and the Last Dragon makes its grand debut this Friday. The movie stars Kelly Marie Tran as the eponymous Raya, the first Southeastern Asian princess in Disney’s pantheon, who must seek out the last dragon – the surprisingly goofy Sisu (Awkwafina) – to save her kingdom. Like Mulan before it, Raya is a Premier Access release, which means you’ll have to pay an additional $29.99 to purchase it.

Tell us, though, what will you be catching on Disney Plus this weekend? And will you be forking out the cash for Raya? Join the conversation in the comments section below.