Disney Plus Added 13 New Movies And TV Shows Today

It’s a good day to be a Disney Plus subscriber! The relatively new streaming service has failed to disappoint fans as of yet and is looking to continue its streak of excellent content with today’s latest batch of releases.

The list of new material includes:

Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (S2) – A show based off of the best-selling book series that follows the adventures of the eponymous six-year-old as she explores the world around her and learns about both herself and others.

The Giant Robber Crab – There’s no description listed anywhere about this title, but it certainly sounds interesting!

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S2) – The infamous celebrity chef travels around the world to introduce viewers to different foods and lifestyles from indigenous cultures.

Muppet Babies (S2) – The reboot of the beloved animated classic features toddler versions of Kermit, Miss Piggy, Fozzie and the rest of the gang.

Oceans – A series revolving around the bizarre and wondrous creatures that live in the deep blue sea.

Port Protection: Alaska (S3) – A National Geographic Channel original about the dangerous remote lives of those who inhabit the titular Alaskan community.

Sydney to the Max (S2) – A Disney Channel comedy about a father and daughter who consistently prove to be much more alike than they’re different.

Wild Central America (S1) – Another Nat Geo production that explores the fascinating and diverse world of Central America.

X-Ray Earth (S1) – Episodes in this season use advanced technologies to analyze Earth in a way many of us have never even considered before.

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals – A contemporary science fantasy flick that involves princesses, spies and superheroes. What more could you want?!

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom – Series Premiere – A new show detailing what goes on behind the scenes at one of the company’s most popular theme parks.

One Day at Disney – “Ashley Girdich: R&D Imagineer Manager” – A special all about one of the most crucial yet oft-unsung geniuses at Disney.

Weird but True – “Venomous Animals” – A close-up view of some of the most dangerous reptiles in the world.

It sounds like there’s something for every member of the family on the list, then. But even if there isn’t, there are still plenty of other intriguing titles currently residing on Disney Plus that should keep customers happy for a long time to come. In other words, you should have no trouble finding something to watch this weekend.