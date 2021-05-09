Disney Plus Is Adding 10 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

Disney Plus is adding 10 new titles this coming week. It’s a particularly stacked haul that’s on its way to the Mouse House’s streaming platform this Friday, too, as it includes a lot of original TV content, like the return of a popular series for a second season, and even another Marvel movie.

Check out the full list below and then scroll down for more info:

Big Shot – Episode 105 “This is our House” *Disney+ Original

Disney Special Agent Oso (S1)

Disney Special Agent Oso (S2)

Disney Special Agent Oso: Three Healthy Steps (S1)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 201 – “New Year’s Eve” *Disney+ Original

Life Below Zero (S15)

Race to the Center of the Earth (S1)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 103 *Disney+ Original

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 108 “Change on the Fly” *Disney+ Original

X-Men: The Last Stand

For young kids, there are all 60 episodes of Special Agent Oso, which is about a stuffed bear who’s also a spy, as well as spinoff short series Three Healthy Steps, which teaches young’uns about healthy eating and exercise. As for National Geographic content, don’t miss the fifteenth season of docuseries Life Below Zero and reality competition show Race to the Center of the Earth.

The only film that’s due next Friday is X-Men: The Last Stand, the latest Fox Marvel movie – or “Marvel Legacy” movie, as Disney wants us to call them – to end up on D+. In case you need reminding, this 2006 flick was the conclusion to the original X-Men trilogy, featuring Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and the team dealing with Jean Grey’s Dark Phoenix, Magneto’s Brotherhood and the threat of a mutant cure.

Moving on to the originals, and from this Friday you can catch the eighth episode of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and the fifth of Big Shot, not to mention the third installment of hit animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch, which follows the titular Clone Squad 99 as they work as mercenaries after the rise of the Empire.

Last but not least, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series returns with the premiere of its second season. As the lengthy title suggests, this isn’t a straight TV reboot of the movie franchise but follows a group of high school kids staging a production of the film. The 10-part first season and 2 holiday specials can already be found on the site.

Catch all of this on Disney Plus from Friday, May 14th.