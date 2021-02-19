Disney Plus Added 10 New Movies/TV Shows Today

It’s Friday, and you know what that means, Disney Plus subscribers? Yes, the Mouse House’s streaming service drops its latest haul of new content today and this February 19th delivers the best batch of the month so far. In total, there are 10 fresh movies and TV shows – if you count individual seasons as separate titles – debuting on the platform this weekend, including one iconic series that fans have been crying out to see on D+ since it launched.

That’s right. It’s time to play the music, it’s time to light the lights – The Muppet Show is finally streaming on D+! All five seasons of the variety series that introduced Kermit the Frog and pals to the world in the 1970s are now available for you to tuck into at you leisure. This follows another beloved Jim Henson production, 90s sitcom Dinosaurs, likewise finally going up on the streamer last month.

For more, check out the full list of new arrivals below:

Cheaper by the Dozen

Cheaper by the Dozen 2

Flora & Ulysses (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

The Book of Life

The Muppet Show (S1)

The Muppet Show (S2)

The Muppet Show (S3)

The Muppet Show (S4)

The Muppet Show (S5)

WandaVision *Disney+ Original

New WandaVision Posters Show Less Revealing Outfits For Scarlet Witch 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As you can see, aside from the Muppets, there’s a lot more to enjoy in the new haul. Both Cheaper of the Dozen movies, starring Steve Martin as a beleaguered dad of twelve kids, are likewise yours to watch. And remember, a remake starring Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff is coming to D+ next year. Fox’s Day of the Dead- themed animated movie The Book of Life likewise becomes available today.

As for original content, don’t miss family superhero comedy Flora & Ulysses, about a young girl who adopts a super-powered squirrel. Alyson Hannigan, Ben Schwartz and Danny Pudi star. And last but not least, the latest episode of Marvel’s WandaVision went up today and it proved so popular that it literally crashed the site.

What will you be catching on Disney Plus this weekend, though? Let us know in the comments below.