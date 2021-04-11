Disney Plus Is Adding 9 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

Though you’re probably still working your way through the batch of new titles that just arrived this past Friday, let’s take a look ahead at what’s due up on Disney Plus this coming week. There’s a great mix of TV and movie content on the way, including a couple of new original shows and a trio of freshly licensed films, and you can see the entire haul down below.

Big Shot – Premiere Episode 101 “Pilot” *Disney+ Original

Earth Moods (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

Primal Survivor (S5)

RIO

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier *Disney+ Original

The Kid Who Would Be King

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 104 “Hockey Moms” *Disney+ Original

Treasure Buddies

White Fang 2: Myth of the White Wolf

As you can see, the batch includes a couple of new National Geographic titles. Namely, season 5 of Primal Survivor and all five episodes of Earth Moods, a series guaranteed to help you relax as each chapter captures a different beautiful corner of the planet. That’s one of the new originals due on the platform this week. The other is the premiere of sports comedy-drama Big Shot. John Stamos stars as a hot-headed basketball coach who’s fired from his job and finds himself employed at an all-girls high school, and Yvette Nicole Brown co-stars.

The show’s concept is somewhat reminiscent of the original Mighty Ducks movie, and speaking of which, the fourth episode of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers debuts on Disney Plus this week, too. The same goes for the fifth and penultimate installment of Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan. Remember, there’s a big cameo coming in this one as well.

Moving on to the movie content, be sure to check out Rio, the colorful 2011 animation featuring an all-star cast including Jesse Eisenberg and Anne Hathaway. Also, don’t miss Fox’s 2019 fantasy adventure The Kid Who Would Be King, directed by Attack the Block‘s Joe Cornish. Last but not least, there’s 1994 sequel White Fang 2: Myth of the White Wolf. The 1991 original, meanwhile, is already available.

Be sure to catch all of this on Disney Plus from Friday, April 16th.