Disney Plus Is Adding 10 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

With the recent success of The Mandalorian and WandaVision, Disney Plus is gradually becoming more indispensable for online viewing, and that’s before they unveil their new, more adult library. We’ve had some great titles added to the platform in recent weeks, and this February 19th’s releases are sure to find some appreciative subscribers, if only for giving us a whole lot of The Muppet Show to enjoy.

The five seasons of the original The Muppet Show aired from 1976 to 1981 in various incarnations, and racked up an impressive 120 episodes. Jim Henson’s creation became a hit due to its inventive mix of the variety format, puppetry, and guest stars. Over the years the series was produced, the likes of Steve Martin, Elton John, Peter Sellers, and many more helped make it one of the most fondly loved programs in television history, and the beginning of a long-running media franchise.

Disney picked up the rights to Muppets in 2004, and have been putting up more and more content from the property to their streaming outlet since it launched in 2019. With The Muppet Show‘s debut, the streamer are only missing The Muppets Take Manhattan and Muppets from Space, the rights for which are held by Sony. Other highlights coming this week include both Cheaper by the Dozen pictures, the underrated CGI title The Book of Life, and new original family film Flora & Ulysses.

Featuring a 10-year-old girl who rescues a squirrel, only to find it has superpowers, Flora & Ulysses is based on an award-winning book, and has a cast that includes Alyson Hannigan and Ben Schwartz. Finally, we’re getting the latest episode of WandaVision, with the show having become increasingly addictive over the last few weeks. Given the big cliffhanger we received in the most recent instalment of the hit, Friday can’t come soon enough for fans of the program.

Here, then, is everything coming to Disney Plus this Friday:

Cheaper by the Dozen

Cheaper by the Dozen 2

Flora & Ulysses (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

The Book of Life

The Muppet Show (S1)

The Muppet Show (S2)

The Muppet Show (S3)

The Muppet Show (S4)

The Muppet Show (S5)

WandaVision *Disney+ Original

Whether or not you’re a fan of The Muppets, or just looking forward to unpacking the new mysteries in WandaVision, it’s clear that Disney Plus has a decent run ahead of it. If you need a reminder of everything that the Mouse House has coming to the service this month, you can check out our round-up. Meanwhile, with more MCU content heading our way, D+ are arguably reducing the ground between themselves and Netflix.