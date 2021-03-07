Disney Plus Is Adding 9 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

Still reeling from the WandaVision finale dropping on Friday? Well, you’ve got a week to recover before Disney Plus delivers its next haul of new titles. Though The Falcon and the Winter Soldier isn’t due until the 19th, the Mouse House’s steaming service is offering up a couple of Marvel Studios efforts this coming Friday all the same. What’s more, there’s some fresh content for kids and a couple of new movies, too.

To start with, Disney Channel’s Secrets of Sulphur Springs, about a boy and a girl who go through a time portal to the 1960s, drops its latest episode. Then there’s Doc McStuffins special The Doc Is In and the second chapter of documentary series My Music Story, this time focusing on Perfume.

For more, check out the full list of everything that’s new on D+ this coming week below:

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Long Time Gone

Disney Junior Doc McStuffins: The Doc Is In

Disney My Music Story: Perfume

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (S1-S8)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S7)

Marvel Studios Assembled – “Premiere Assembled: The Making of WandaVision” *Disney+ Original

Marvel Studios: Legends *Disney+ Original

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

Own the Room (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

A couple of National Geographic shows are also among the new additions – the seventh season of Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet and all eight runs of Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER. But you want to know about the Marvel titles, right? Well, don’t miss a special behind-the-scenes look at the making of WandaVision in the premiere of Marvel Studios Assembled. What’s more, prepare for Sam and Bucky’s return in a new episode of clip-based short-form series Marvel Studios: Legends.

As for the movies, Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children – the 2016 fantasy flick starring Eva Green and Sex Education‘s Asa Butterfield – joins the many other Tim Burton films already on the platform. Then there’s new D+ original documentary Own the Room, in which five students from around the globe pitch their big ideas to the world’s most prestigious entrepreneurship competition.

Don’t miss all of this on Disney Plus from Friday, March 12th.