Disney Plus Is Adding 9 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

Following a wonderful selection of new content throughout October, Disney Plus is coming out strong with its first drop of November, too. There’s a new episode of the service’s most popular show, a genuine Christmas classic, and a quite a few other cool additions, so there’s certainly no shortage of stuff to check out for subscribers this week.

If you’re like most people, you’re probably most excited to catch the next episode of the Disney Plus original series The Mandalorian. And no one could blame you after last week’s premiere episode, which featured an awesome conclusion that has led to tons of excitement about what the future holds. You won’t have to wait long to see what’s next, though, as the second episode airs Friday.

You can also check out Disney’s A Christmas Carol – a 2009 animated adaptation of the famous Charles Dickens story. This version stars Jim Carrey in multiple roles, including Ebenezer Scrooge and all three of the ghosts who haunt him throughout the film. It’s filled with further star power, too, such as Cary Elwes, Gary Oldman, Bob Hoskins, and more.

Here’s the full collection of everything launching today on Disney Plus:

Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2, Episode 2 “Chapter 10”

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom – Episode 7, “The Big Egg Switcheroo”

Weird But True – Episode 313, “Camping”

The Right Stuff – Episode 6

One Day At Disney – Episode 149 “Disney Goldie & Bear” (s1)

Disney Goldie & Bear (s2)

Disney Junior Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (s1)

Disney’s A Christmas Carol

Mr. Magoo

The Mandalorian Season 2 Character Posters Revealed 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, that’s not all this month has in store for you. You’ll want to check in every Friday to catch new episodes of The Mandalorian until its season finale on December 18th. And if that’s not enough Star Wars for you, you’ll want to keep an eye out for the 17th’s LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special. Lastly, don’t miss the animated Disney flicks Planes and Planes: Fire Rescue on the 20th for some good family fun.

What are you planning on watching on Disney Plus this week, though? Let us know in comments below.