Disney Plus Is Adding 6 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

You might still be working your way through the last haul that just landed on Friday, but let’s look ahead anyway to what’s arriving on Disney Plus at the end of next week. Just like on the 21st, the 28th will deliver about half a dozen new movies and TV shows for subscribers to enjoy, and there are definitely a few things to look forward to.

Following on from last week’s The One and Only Ivan, there’s another D+ original movie on the roster this Friday and that’s Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe. This is only the second ever feature-length spinoff of the long-running Disney Channel animated series, following the brothers having to race across space to rescue their sister Candace (Ashley Tisdale) when she’s abducted by aliens.

For more, see below for the full list of titles hitting D+ on Friday, August 28th:

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Fantastic Four

Muppets Now – Episode 105 – "The I.T. Factor" *Disney+ Original

One Day At Disney – Episode 139 – "Eric Baker: Imagineering Creative Director" *Disney+ Original

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe *Disney+ Original (Movie Premiere)

Weird But True – Episode 303 – "Farming" *Disney+ Original

This haul also marks the penultimate week of the site’s Summer Movie Nights season. This time, two new blockbusters are being added – 2016’s sequel Alice through the Looking Glass, starring Mia Wasikowska as Alice and Johnny Depp as the Mad Hatter, and 2005’s Fantastic Four. This is the latest Fox Marvel movie to go up on the service, and the second to feature the Four. The terrible 2015 version is also available, if you feel like watching it.

Elsewhere, there are new episodes of One Day at Disney and Weird But True, plus Muppets Now reaches the second-to-last episode of its short six-part first season, featuring more of Pepe the Prawn’s unruly game show, Miss Piggy’s lifestyle tips and Dr. Bunsen and Beaker’s science experiments.

