Disney Plus Added 7 New Movies/TV Shows Today

It’s Friday, and you know what that means? Yes, it’s time for Disney Plus to deliver its weekly haul of new additions. Today’s isn’t one of the biggest ever, but it’s all about quality over quantity this week as these seven titles contain a few major releases. Including one brand new Disney + original movie.

The One and Only Ivan is a heartwarming family film about the titular Ivan, a 400-pound silverback gorilla who lives with a range of other animals in a shopping mall. The cast is stacked full of stars including Sam Rockwell as the voice of Ivan, with Angelina Jolie (who also produces), Danny DeVito, Helen Mirren, Chaka Khan and Ron Funches also on board to lend their voices. Bryan Cranston, meanwhile, leads the live-action cast.

The other highlight of today’s haul is 2017’s Beauty and the Beast. Yes, the live-action remake of the 1991 animated classic, starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens as the fairy tale couple, is finally up on D+. With the original movie already available on the site, you can now watch both versions of the tale as old as time back to back this weekend if you feel like it. Remember, a spinoff series for Luke Evans’ Gaston and Josh Gad’s LeFou is on the way, too.

Here’s the full list of what’s new on Disney Plus this August 21st:

The One And Only Ivan (Global)

Weird But True – Episode 302 – National Parks (Global)

Muppets Now – Episode 104 – “Sleep Mode” (Global)

One Day At Disney – Episode 138 – “Heather Bartleson: Holiday Services” (Global)

Beauty and the Beast (2017) (US)

Back to the Titanic (US/Canada/Australia/NZ)

Mars: One Day on the Red Planet (US/Canada/Australia/NZ)

Elsewhere, there are new episodes of Weird But True, Muppets Now and One Day at Disney. You may also wish to catch one of the great documentaries that have been added today. Back to the Titanic does just as it says and revisits the wreckage of the infamously doomed ship all these years later, while Mars: One Day on the Red Planet takes you to another world from the comfort of your living room.

Tell us, though, what are you planning on watching on Disney Plus this weekend? Join the discussion in the usual place down below.