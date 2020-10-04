Disney Plus Is Adding A Classic Marvel Movie This Week

The main event for Disney Plus this October is sure to be the second season of The Mandalorian, but there are a few other surprises that are also set to please fans. Some Halloween content, as well as new original movies, are joining the popular streaming service over the next few weeks, but there’s one title that stands out in particular. This Friday, October 9th, Disney Plus will add a classic Fox Marvel film: X2.

The year 2000 kicked off Fox’s mutant franchise with the release of X-Men, and the popular series just recently ended with its 13th and final addition, The New Mutants. After the highly successful first outing, though, the studio quickly greenlit a sequel which was even bigger than its predecessor, grossing over $400 million dollars worldwide. The second X-Men pic was also well received by fans and critics alike, scoring an 85% on Rotten Tomatoes, which makes it the fourth best reviewed movie of the franchise.

X2 featured the return of the main characters from the original film, as well as the first big screen adaptation of iconic mutants such as Beast, Nightcrawler and Lady Deathstrike. Of course, Sir Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman and Halle Berry reprised their roles as Professor X, Wolverine and Storm, respectively, while Sir Ian McKellen was back as Magneto as well.

It makes sense that Disney Plus is adding the second X-Men film to its roaster, as they dropped the original movie onto the service over the summer and it went down pretty well with subscribers. And with WandaVision coming in December and the Tom Holland-led Spider-Man flicks rumored to be joining the platform by the end of the year, too, the streaming giant certainly won’t have any shortage of Marvel content headed our way in the final months of 2020.