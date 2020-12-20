Disney Plus Is Adding 4 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

As Friday falls on the 25th this week, that means that Santa will be delivering a handful of new Disney Plus releases along with our presents this year.

Yes, Christmas Day sees four fresh titles going up on the Mouse House’s streaming service. That’s a small haul compared to the usual amount, but D+ has loaded up the previous weeks to leave Friday the 25th’s arrivals nice and lean. Maybe to put more emphasis on the latest major movie release coming to the site: Pixar’s Soul. But we’ll get to that in a minute.

The other film becoming available to stream this Christmas Day is Max Keeble’s Big Move, a Disney family comedy from 2001. The forgotten pic stars Alex D. Linz (Home Alone 3) as middle school student Max who decides to go all-out in getting revenge on his bullies when he learns that his family is moving away. Jamie Kennedy and Josh Peck co-star.

Elsewhere, you can also find the latest episode of behind-the-scenes show Beyond the Clouds, titled A Musical Miracle, in the Extras section of the original movie, Clouds.

For more, here are all four titles going up on D+ this Friday:

Burrow (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

Extras – Beyond the Clouds: A Musical Miracle *Disney+ Original

Max Keeble’s Big Move

Soul (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

As we all know, Pixar movies are always accompanied by a short film from the acclaimed studio when you watch them in theaters and this experience is being replicated on streaming, as new animated short Burrows is heading to D+ this week. So, to get the full Pixar cinematic experience, make sure to stick that on before you watch Soul.

The aforementioned movie is the day’s big highlight. It was lined up to hit cinemas this year, but Disney ultimately elected to have it go straight to streaming instead. Unlike Mulan earlier in 2020, though, it won’t be released under the Premiere Access label, which means you can watch it at no extra cost on top of your subscription fee.

Soul stars Jamie Foxx as a music teacher who suffers an accident and finds his soul has ended up in the Great Beyond, meaning he’ll have to journey back to Earth to reconnect with his body before his time is up. Don’t miss it on Disney Plus this December 25th.