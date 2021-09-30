Disney+ Adds New Star Wars Series Showcasing The Sounds Of The Universe

Disney+ continues to bolster its library of Star Wars content this time with something not directly related to the universe far far away, but instead its creation. Added to the streaming service today is a seven-part series called Star Wars: Galaxy of Sounds and you may already guessed what it’s about.

In this short run, you’ll be able to explore the ambiance found within the Star Wars universe hearing a medley of sounds that can be heard within the films. Each episode has its own theme which dictates what sounds appear from within the Star Wars universe and they all run between 7 to 9 minutes long.

They’ve covered all the bases with obvious categories like the Light and Dark sides, but also sounds that represent Wonder, Excitement, Connections, Oddities, and of course, Beeps for the droid lovers out there.

If you’re just looking for something casual to view or put on in the background while you attend to something else then this new series isn’t a bad pick. Likewise, if you’re a hardcore Star Wars fan then you’ll definitely want to check out what the world has to offer sonically.

While this may not be the new season of The Mandalorian or The Book of Boba Fett fans are eagerly awaiting, it’s good to see Disney’s commitment to growing their Star Wars library on Disney+. Hopefully, fans can get more content like this to provide deeper insight into the making of the films in future limited series. You can find Star Wars: Galaxy of Sounds under the Star Wars tab on Disney+.