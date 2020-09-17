Disney Plus Announces Over 40 New Movies/TV Shows For October

With October quickly approaching, it’s time to start looking ahead to what’s coming to all our favorite streaming services next month, and as usual, Disney Plus is first out of the gate in regards to announcing what’s on the way. We’ll get to the full list shortly, but clearly, the big highlight for many will be season 2 of The Mandalorian.

Though it took a while for the Mouse House to begin the marketing campaign for it, the past few weeks have brought us photos, posters and, of course, a stunning full-length trailer for the show’s next run, all of which promise another thrilling adventure. Rumors of behind the scenes turmoil aside, all signs point to The Mandalorian making another big splash on the platform with its second season and we can’t wait to see what Baby Yoda and Mando get up to next.

But the Star Wars show isn’t the only thing headed to Disney Plus in October and below, you can see the full lineup of what’s on the way.

Released October 1

Maleficent

Released October 2

Beverly Hills Chihuahua

Cheaper by the Dozen 2

The Simpsons (Season 31)

Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under (Season 1)

Mr. Holland’s Opus

Zenimation Extended Edition, Premiere

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Episode 102, “Happy Birthday, Gino!”

One Day At Disney, Episode 144, “Pablo Rufino, Ride Show Technician”

Weird But True, Episode 308, “Our Solar System”

Released October 9

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader

Oil Spill of the Century

Wild Portugal

X2

The Right Stuff, Episodes 101-102, “Sierra Hotel” and “Goodies”

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Episode 103, “Betty and the Beast”

One Day At Disney, Episode 145, “Gabriela Clark: Creative Print Marketing”

Weird But True, Episode 309, “Cooking”

Released October 16

Disney Junior the Rocketeer (Season 1)

Drain (Season 3)

Lost on Everest

Marvel’s Iron Man & Captain America: Heroes United

Clouds, Premiere

Meet the Chimps, Premiere

The Right Stuff, Episode 103, “Single Combat Warrior”

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Episode 104, “Meet the Mandrills”

One Day At Disney, Episode 146, “Alfredo Ayala: R&D Imagineer”

Weird But True, Episode 310, “Explorers”

Released October 23

Gathering Storm (Season 1)

India From Above (Season 1)

Marvel’s Super Hero Adventures (Shorts; Season 4)

Pompeii: Secrets of the Dead

Ultimate Viking Sword

Once Upon a Snowman, Premiere

The Big Fib, Episodes 116-130

The Right Stuff, Episode 104, “Advent”

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Episode 105, “Aardvark Love!”

One Day At Disney, Episode 147, “Jason Benetti, Play-by-Play Commentator”

Weird But True, Episode 311, “Scuba Diving

Released October 30

Disney the Owl House (Season 1)

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice

X-Ray Earth (Season 1)

The Mandalorian, Season 2 Premiere

The Right Stuff, Episode 105, “The Kona Kai Seance”

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Episode 106, “Peri’s Prickly Pregnancy”

One Day At Disney, Episode 148, “Dana Amendola: Disney Theatrical Productions”

Weird But True, Episode 312, “Camping”

So, quite the meaty roster of new movies and TV shows, then, and there are certainly more than enough things for viewers to spend their time with even if they’re not fans of Baby Yoda. For instance, we’ve got classic Marvel movie X2 joining the streaming service, while forgotten Nicolas Cage flick The Sorcerer’s Apprentice might be worth a watch for those who’ve never seen it.

Of course, there’s also your usual mix of new episodes of a number of the service’s popular shows and a whole lot of documentary content, too. In other words, there’s enough variety on display to keep subscribers happy for another month and though Disney Plus is still lacking a bit when it comes to originals, that should soon change as we’ve got WandaVision to look forward to before the end of 2020, with more MCU shows to follow in 2021.