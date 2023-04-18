Disney die-hards hit back as ‘Lilo & Stitch’ remake replaces its ‘best character’

When mentioning the Lilo & Stitch franchise, you’d naturally think that either Lilo or Stitch would be the fan-favorite, and while that’s largely true, there’s one exception. Disney die-hards will remember one of the most iconic animated characters to have ever graced our screens, despite having mere minutes of screen time compared to others.

Of course, we’re talking about none other than Cobra Bubbles, expertly voiced by Ving Rhames, also known for his appearances in the Mission Impossible franchise as Luther Stickell. However, the internet is in a frenzy as recent casting news for the upcoming live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch confirms that Cobra Bubbles is being replaced.

In the events of Lilo & Stitch, Cobra Bubbles is called to Nani’s house to assess her suitability to continue as Lilo’s guardian. After several incidents that endanger Lilo (which are also taken out of context), he comes to take Lilo away, presumably to a foster home. At the end of the film, the Grand Councilwoman decides that Nani and Lilo are to take care of Stitch during his exile on Earth, whereas Cobra Bubbles is reassigned to protect the family, not divide them.

In a recent announcement, it was confirmed that Jolene Purdy (known for The White Lotus) had been cast in the live-action adaptation as an original character known as Mrs. Kekoa, described as a child services agent, presumably replacing Cobra Bubbles. Naturally, fans were devastated that Disney has decided to ditch the character altogether, opting for an entirely new take. You can’t have Lilo & Stitch without.. well, Lilo and Stitch — but also Cobra Bubbles.

Why would you get rid of the best character https://t.co/yKcAV6vNyM pic.twitter.com/q3NfdXXLL7 — D🅰️hz🅰️n (@D4hz4hn) April 18, 2023

One Twitter user even suggested Shaquille O’Neal for the job!

Why?? They could’ve had Shaquille O'Neal as Mr. Bubbles! pic.twitter.com/Hoqghfmpwe — Hatty (@MDH_Hattyy) April 18, 2023

Can you hear that? That’s the sound of pitchforks sharpening as we speak.

This guy is an IMPORTANT character to the plot of Lilo and Stitch and he’s literally the reason why he allowed Lilo and Nani to keep Stitch without him then what’s the whole point of this fucking movie other than being another Disney live action remake pic.twitter.com/kK9piILHVu — Mari 💖 (@ComicLoverMari) April 18, 2023

Surprise, surprise. Fans are wanting to boycott the movie altogether… and we don’t blame them.

Just cancel production — Tay da don (@itsTayDadon) April 18, 2023

We’ll have to let that devastation sink in for the time being, clinging to the hope that Disney might announce Cobra Bubbles in cahoots with the so-called Mrs. Kekoa. That’s asking for a lot, though.