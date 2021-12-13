Disney exec responds to ‘Doctor Strange 2’ trailer rumor

Given that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness still has a couple of weeks to go until the final batch of reshoots are finished, it would be reasonable to assume that the first footage from the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel won’t be with us until early next year.

Then again, given that the Sorcerer Supreme’s second solo adventure comes to theaters in May 2022 and carries on directly from Spider-Man: No Way Home, the studio could have something up their sleeves. The most recent rumors have claimed that the Multiverse of Madness teaser trailer would act as the second post-credits scene of this week’s web-slinging blockbuster, and now the news has made its way to the Disney top brass.

Taking to Twitter, the Mouse House’s head of marketing Asad Ayaz offered a muted response to the speculation, one that doesn’t really clear things up in the slightest.

What — Asad Ayaz (@asadayaz) December 12, 2021

Ayaz has been on MCU damage limitation in the very recent past, when he urged fans not to share Eternals spoilers on social media after a journalist ruined Harry Styles’ surprise cameo almost as soon as the world premiere had ended, but trying to stem the tide of any major reveals emanating from Spider-Man: No Way Home is going to be an impossible task.