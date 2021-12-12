‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ post-credits scene could be [SPOILERS]

Given that Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sorcerer Supreme takes second billing behind Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which just so happens to revolve around the notion of alternate realities wreaking havoc on the Sacred Timeline, we’re all expecting the movie to set things up nicely for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Sam Raimi’s sequel is the next Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster out of the gate after No Way Home in May 2022, and even though reshoots are still ongoing, there’s been increased chatter that a teaser trailer could be with us before the end of this year.

The speculation has been taken to a whole new level, though, with countless insiders, scoopers and tipsters on Twitter claiming that the first Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness footage will actually be the second post-credits scene of No Way Home, with a short promo set to bridge the gap between the two narratives.

While it remains nothing more than an unconfirmed rumor at this stage, if you hear the same thing in exactly the same form often enough then there’s a good chance there may well be an element or two of truth to it, so it definitely can’t be ruled out that fans who stick around until the lights come up on Spider-Man: No Way Home will get a sneak peek at Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.