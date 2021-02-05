Disney Plus Added 4 New Movies/TV Shows Today

As we head into the weekend, Disney Plus has a handful of new additions coming to its library. This Friday’s haul is pretty slim, though, numbering at just four titles, so it won’t take you long to binge your way through the fresh content debuting on the Mouse House’s streaming service today, and making up the new arrivals is the premiere of an original series, a Disney Channel movie, a National Geographic docuseries and the latest installment of the internet’s current TV obsession.

See below for what was added today:

Disney My Music Story: Yoshiki

Disney Upside-Down Magic

WandaVision *Disney+ Original

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S7)

First off, Disney My Music Story debuts today. The original documentary series offers an unprecedented look at celebrated artists through exclusive interviews, rare footage and special performances of new Disney song arrangements, and this initial episode focuses on international superstar Yoshiki.

Upside-Down Magic, meanwhile, is a Disney Channel movie that aired on the network last summer. Starring Izabela Rose and Siena Agudong and based on the bestselling fantasy novel series of the same name, it follows two tween friends who develop magical powers – the ability to transform into animals and control fire, respectively – and so are enrolled in Sage Academy, a magical school.

Then there’s the seventh season of Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks, a fishing-themed competition show in which two teams of professional fishermen battle it out to see who can catch the most fish off the coast of North Carolina. The six previous seasons can already be found on the platform.

Last but not least, the fifth episode of Marvel’s WandaVision, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as Scarlet Witch and Vision, drops today. And it’s kind of blowing social media’s mind. Catch it now on Disney Plus if you haven’t already, before you get spoiled.