Disney And The LAPD Get Dragged Into Johnny Depp’s Defamation Lawsuit

Johnny Depp recently lost his UK libel action against his former wife Amber Heard and The Sun, though the actor is preparing to face off with her team of attorneys in the US defamation lawsuit once again.

This week, the seemingly endless saga of this messy court feud has taken a peculiar turn as the Aquaman actress digs deeper to find incriminating evidence against her former partner. The star’s attorneys submitted several subpoenas the day before yesterday which drag the Los Angeles Police Department, and strangely enough, Walt Disney Motion Picture Group, into the trial. And the legal team has been very thorough with the kind of information that they want procured in the coming weeks.

In the case of Disney, this includes paperwork and details on what really went on during the “filming, including shooting and re-shooting” of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. Apparently, they’re pressing the company for a February 18th deposition in court. Heard reportedly wants “all communications and documents of any nature” on Depp’s drug and alcohol abuse. Not only that, but the Virginia attorney is also fishing for any “delays or tardiness” caused by the actor during shooting or editing of the final Pirates pic.

As you’ll know, the man behind Jack Sparrow cost Disney millions while making Dead Men Tell No Tales since he had to be flown out for surgery after a domestic row with Heard. The actor had had the tip of his finger sliced off, an accident which he later accused his former wife of perpetrating.

In another subpoena filed on Tuesday, Heard asked the LAPD to provide camera footage from two officers and “all documents and communications of any nature generated, sent or received relating to the 911 calls relating to the Eastern Columbia Building on May 21, 2016, relating to Ms. Heard.” Furthermore, the Mouse House has been asked to meticulously search for and deliver all communications and documents of any kind relating to Depp from January 1st, 2018 through to the present.

It seems that Heard is going all in to defeat Johnny Depp in the upcoming court battle, then. And if that indeed turns out to be the outcome, then the actress will benefit greatly from the dilemma financially speaking, since she recently filed a $100 million countersuit against the ongoing $50 defamation lawsuit, which her former husband’s attorneys failed to toss out.