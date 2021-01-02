Disney Plus Just Lost 2 Movies That Fans May Miss

Disney Plus has gotten the New Year off to a solid start with a content drop that includes movies like Hugh Jackman’s X-Men spinoff The Wolverine and two underrated Jim Carrey efforts in the form of Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hearts A Who! and Mr. Popper’s Penguins. There’s a lot of other stuff on the way as well, of course, meaning subscribers will be sure to find things to keep themselves entertained. However, as with every month, Disney’s streaming service has lost a few titles as well.

The first film that’s now departed is the 2005 family comedy Cheaper by the Dozen 2, which stars Steven Martin and Bonnie Hunt as a couple with twelve children. The sequel was voted 98th out of the 100 worst movies of the 2000s on Rotten Tomatoes, where it currently sits at an unimpressive 6% rating. Maybe it’s not so bad that this one is falling out of Disney Plus’ collection, then, as there are significantly better family flicks available on the service. That being said, fans of the first effort seemed to enjoy it, so we’re sure there’ll be at least a handful of people who miss it.

Sentimental teen romance movie The Fault in Our Stars has also left Disney Plus. This critically acclaimed film – based on the John Green book of the same name – follows the story of a teen girl with thyroid cancer and the boy she falls in love with at her support group. And though it suffers from some hammy dialogue at times, losing this one is a bummer for anyone who enjoys a good tearjerker.

Of course, it’s never fun to see any content go, but you can always head through here if you’re curious about what’s joining the Disney Plus library throughout the remainder of January. As you’ll quickly find out, there’s certainly more gained than lost this month.